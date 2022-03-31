Pennsylvania – 94 Projects To be Under Construction

Wolf Administration Previews Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Impact in Southwest Region 2022 Construction Season

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Wolf Administration officials today highlighted more than 94 projects anticipated to be under construction this year in the four-county southwest region and discussed the benefits coming to regional roads and bridges due to the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

“Pennsylvania will now be able to move forward with additional infrastructure projects with the passing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure law,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “We are grateful for the funding and the ability to address additional infrastructure needs.”

“The BIL provided a much-needed increase in federal funding, critical to the southwestern Pennsylvania region in advancing many high priority projects that would have otherwise been delayed,” said Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission (SPC) Deputy Executive Director of Programs Andy Waple.

The total value of District 12 projects that will be in a construction status in 2022 is approximately $462 million. Overall highlights in the 2022 construction season for Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) District 12, which covers Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties, include:

approximately 606 miles of paving or roadway maintenance;

approximately 54 bridges will be preserved, with 35 bridges rehabilitated or replaced; and

approximately 26 slides will be repaired.

These improvements include projects supported and accelerated by the BIL. In 2022 alone the BIL is bringing at least $21 million in additional funding provided through the SPC to the four counties of District 12 plus $20 million provided through the Interstate Transportation Improvement Program.

“We are very pleased to be able to address many additional road and bridge projects in 2022, and for the next several years due to the increased funding provided by the BIL,” PennDOT District 12 Executive Bill Kovach said. “This allows us to add badly needed projects that we would otherwise not have been able to fund, as well as accelerating other projects.”

Notable ongoing projects that will continue this year include:

Interstate 70 Yukon/Madison Interchange Project to reconstruct and widen I-70, replace four structures, and update on and off ramps in Westmoreland County, $92.8 million;

Route 18 upgrades to signals and intersections with improved access to I-70 in the City of Washington in Washington County, $10.2 million;

Route 819 to Norvelt, part of the Laurel Valley Traffic Improvement Project will upgrade the Route 981 corridor from Mount Pleasant to Route 30 in Unity Township, Westmoreland County, $55.2 million;

Route 119 roadway reconstruction improving safety in Youngwood Borough, Westmoreland County, $23.8 million; and

Route 356 safety improvements including realigning several intersections in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County, $15.9 million.

Notable projects that are expected to begin this year include:

Widening and reconstructing I-70 and the Route 51 Interchange (Exit 46) to eliminate the substandard cloverleaf interchange and replace it with a Diverging Diamond Interchange, Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County, $125 million – $150 million;

Replacing the existing, six-span steel superstructure of the Route 711 Crawford Avenue Bridge located in the City of Connellsville, Fayette County, with a new wider superstructure consisting of continuous composite steel plate girders, $5 million – $10 million; and

Replacing a three-way, stop-controlled intersection with a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Route 1010 (Valley Brook Road) and Route 1019 (Bebout Road) in Peters Township, Washington County, $1 million – 2.5 million.

As construction projects are underway in the region, the traveling public can anticipate seeing many work zones and are urged to keep in mind their safety and the safety of highway workers. When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers and avoid all distractions. In high traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and to take turns merging into the open lane.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

