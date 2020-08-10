Pembroke Woman Nadine Jacques Pleads Guilty to Methamphetamine Trafficking

(STL.News) – Nadine Jacques, 46, of Pembroke, pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to methamphetamine trafficking, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in February and March of 2020, a cooperating individual made four controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Jacques in Suncook, Concord, and Dover, New Hampshire.

Agents conducting surveillance at the final purchase on March 4, 2020, witnessed Jacques obtaining the drugs from her source in Dover. Agents arrested Jacques and the source and recovered over 111 grams of methamphetamine.

Jacques is scheduled to be sentenced on November 17, 2020.

“Methamphetamine is a dangerous drug that continues to cause significant damage to communities throughout New Hampshire,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “We will not hesitate to bring federal charges against the dealers who are responsible for distributing this dangerous substance in the Granite State.”

This matter was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the New Hampshire State Police. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John S. Davis.

