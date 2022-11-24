PayBito To Offer White Label Crypto Exchange Platform To South Korean Fintech Enterprise – Yahoo Finance

PayBito extends its presence to the East. The US-based firm is offering its acclaimed white-label crypto exchange platform to a major fintech enterprise in South Korea.PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Digital assets exchange PayBito is increasing its relevance in the global crypto community enabling institutional investors with world-class white-label crypto exchange solutions. It has been collaborating with financial enterprises across nations with an omnipresent strategy. These collaborations lead to better crypto adoption and collective development. The tech-savvy South Korean market has been the latest successful entry point for PayBito, where it has offered crypto exchange solutions to a major fintech enterprise.The crypto community is thriving across South Korea, and there is high competition within crypto exchanges(more than 20) for an increase in market share. 10% of South Koreans already use cryptocurrencies, and over 150 online businesses accept them as a currency. Although the nation has not officially declared it as a medium of exchange, people are more enthusiastic about trading and owning them. The government has invested $177.1 million towards the metaverse and has long-term plans to indulge in the crypto biome.PayBito Chief and noted blockchain pioneer Raj Chowdhury announced the platform’s venture into the South Korean crypto community by stating, “South Korea is emerging as a major payer in global crypto-economics. The collaboration is a step forward to expanding horizons and contributing to further digital asset development.”PayBito is a frontrunner in integrated crypto-forex technology offerings across its white-label exchange solutions. The global assets exchange records daily transaction volumes exceeding USD 5 billion and updated its asset listings and UI/UX. A significant contributor to PayBito’s rising global popularity is its high-performance exchange architecture comprising banking-grade security, multiple trading options, matching engines, liquidity pools, cross-platform compatibility, easy-to-use features, custodial services, liquidity pools, and more. PayBito also has an easy-to-join broker program with lucrative commissions and an affiliated marketing program.Story continues”In the end, how we serve and treat is what attracts clients to a business venture. The collaboration will lead to a positive change in the South Korean crypto community, powered by trust and transparency,” concluded Chowdhury. He is also an earnest advocate of the need for blockchain analytics in the crypto ecosystem.With solutions deployed successfully in over 26 nations across the globe, PayBito has earned global recognition winning top awards for its white-label crypto exchange platform. The US-based firm has recently launched the world’s first white-label crypto broker platform. Under the aegis of its parent company Hashcash Consultants, PayBito has also announced plans for expansion and additional recruitment across India and the Middle East. The company is also slated to diversify and enter the metaverse segment in 2023.Rising global crypto adoption is encouraging financial institutions to diversify and include crypto trading in their list of service offerings. Institutional investors can utilize white-label crypto exchange solutions to leverage this growth opportunity and bypass additional hassles, including regulation, KYC, and AML compliance.About PayBito:

PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.Media ContactColeen Facete, Hashcash Digest, +14159662907, coleen@hashcashdigest.infoSOURCE Hashcash Digest