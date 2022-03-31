Lander Man, Paul Mccown Pleads Guilty To Seven Counts Of Wire Fraud Relating To Cares Act Stimulus Funding

(STL.News) United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that PAUL MCCOWN, 33, of Lander, Wyoming pleaded guilty on March 29, 2022, before Chief United States District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl, to four counts of wire fraud in relation to pandemic relief programs administered by the Wyoming Business Council and Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds and three counts of wire fraud relating to money fraudulently obtained from Ria R Squared, Inc., the proceeds of which were used in part to repay the Wyoming Business Council. Sentencing has been set for June 17, 2022.

McCown faces up to 20 years’ imprisonment, up to a $250,000 fine, 3 years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment for each count. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This crime is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Christyne M. Martens is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today