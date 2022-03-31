Patrick Newton Charged With Distributing Child Pornography

Cumberland Man, Patrick K. Newton Charged With Possessing And Distributing Child Pornography

PROVIDENCE, R.I (STL.News) A Cumberland man made an initial appearance in federal court on Wednesday, charged with allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.

Patrick K. Newton, 26, is charged by way of a federal criminal complaint with distribution of child pornography, and possession and access with intent to view child pornography. He was released on unsecured bond following an appearance before a United States Magistrate Judge.

It is alleged in charging documents that, in January, a Homeland Security Investigations agent reviewed information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a person allegedly downloading and sharing child pornography. The agent determined that an email and IP address allegedly belonging to Newton was being used to view and share the material.

On Wednesday, HSI and members of the Rhode Island State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a court-authorized search of Newton’s residence. It is alleged that videos and images of child pornography were discovered during a brief on-scene forensic preview of a cell phone and a digital storage device belonging to Newton. Several computers, cell phones, and a second digital storage device were seized and will further analyzed by the ICAC Task Force.

A federal criminal complaint is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul F. Daly, Jr.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today