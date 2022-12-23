Passengers are rightly angry about our northern railways – as a driver, I’m mortified | Secret Train Driver

I’ve been with TransPennine Express (TPE) for quite a few years now and I love being a train driver. I used to thoroughly enjoy my job but now I am completely demoralised. We all are. It is embarrassing to talk to passengers when 20% or 30% of trains every day are being cancelled. On Wednesday they cancelled 226 services – that’s more than 60% of the whole timetable. The next day we hear that the government is putting fares up by 5.9%.The excuses TPE gives just don’t add up: “This train has been cancelled because of a short-notice change to the timetable.” What does that mean? It’s cancelled because we’ve cancelled it.Sometimes the train has already arrived at the station when it is suddenly cancelled. Sometimes passengers are already in their seats when it happens. It’s mortifying. These are people who just want to go to work, they want to go on holiday, or shopping with their family.Part of the problem is that the train operating companies no longer get fined if they cancel trains, since the government effectively took over control of the railways during Covid. When I first started, if they cancelled a train they were fined thousands of pounds. Previously they would beg staff to work an extra hour or two, however long it took, to get a train to its destination, even if it was really delayed. We would say yes: it was an automatic answer. No problem. We’d do a couple of hours’ extra overtime. But that was when there was goodwill.They’ve lost that flexibility because they have lost the goodwill of the staff. And that’s because they have been blaming us since the start of this year, blaming the cancellations on staff sickness, which is not the whole truth. Management were asked in a meeting about the real level of staff sickness, and it was only a percentage or two higher than last year. It doesn’t equate to 20% or 30% of all trains being cancelled.Management also blame a training backlog because of Covid, but this isn’t a new thing. And anyway, we had Covid bubbles up and running during the pandemic, which meant that drivers could form bubbles with trainees while they learned the routes.There is a lot of distrust because the management is not being straight with the public about what went wrong. On Wednesday they issued a “do not travel” warning because of an “IT failure”. What they never talk about is their failure to negotiate a rest day working agreement. Until they do that, in return for fair pay and conditions, they are going to be short of staff to work. They keep saying they have more staff than ever before, but that doesn’t ring true: 74 have left this year alone.They’ve also made changes that don’t make sense. TPE is split into regional depots and drivers from each depot used to be trained to work multiple routes, as well as diversionary routes. They’ve cancelled that, which means drivers and conductors are now qualified to work only parts of some routes – it beggars belief.Take the line from Liverpool to Newcastle. Absolutely loads of those trains have been cancelled in recent months and that’s because TPE decided that, instead of one driver and one conductor working the whole route, they would split it into three. So the Liverpool drivers can only go as far as Leeds. Then a driver based in York will take the train from Leeds to York. And the Newcastle drivers take it from York to Newcastle. It used to require just 12 staff members to run that route for an entire day. Now it takes 36. It means there is a lot more to go wrong on each service. I don’t understand why they have done it. Maybe their planning department’s super computer said it would increase productivity and save a few pounds – but it doesn’t work.Ask 90% of TPE staff if they would leave if they had a viable option to go to – and they would say yes.

The Secret Train Driver is a driver with TransPennine Express. As told to the Guardian’s north of England editor, Helen Pidd

