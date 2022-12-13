Panther Completes the Decentralized Launch of Its Protocol’s v0?5, a DAO-Led Effort

press release

PRESS RELEASE. Panther, a cross-chain application that will allow retail users as well as institutions to access DeFi privately and compliantly, has launched its v0.5. This was achieved by the protocol’s community in conjunction with Panther Ventures Limited, a Web3 development company destined to develop the blockchain technology and zero-knowledge components of Panther.

Panther Ventures Limited collaborators developed the protocol’s software and released it under a BUSL License, which grants users the right to copy, modify, create derivative works, redistribute, and make non-production use of the Licensed Work. The Licensed Work will eventually be made available under an Open-Source License, as stated in this License.

The development of Panther’s v0.5 was also aided by the Panther Foundation, which focuses on promoting privacy and fostering the Panther ecosystem. The Panther community discussed and established the terms for v0.5’s launch and voted upon them on the protocol’s Snapshot.org space.

Besides issuing rewards through its staking solution, Panther’s v0.5 will allow Panther’s community of contributors to test the technological primitives that will be used by the Mainnet launch of the full protocol to enable confidential DeFi. This allows Panther to start testing and utilizing key technical components of the main protocol incrementally.

Panther’s upcoming version 1.0 will allow retail users as well as institutions to interact with DeFi without undergoing the risk of having their transaction history being exposed or copied by leveraging zero-knowledge proofs. It will also hold the ability to comply with regulatory requirements.

As such, Panther’s v1 will be a major milestone that will offer a solution to the biggest challenge facing DeFi: onboarding institutions, legacy players, and FinTechs into the Web3 financial paradigm compliantly and confidentially.

To access Panther’s v0.5 and learn more about the technical components of Panther, visit the project’s website and documentation. You can also see a full product overview in Panther’s blog.

Press contact: press@pantherprotocol.io

About Panther

Panther is a decentralized protocol that enables interoperable privacy in DeFi using zero-knowledge proofs.

Users can mint fully-collateralized, composable tokens called zAssets, which can be used to execute private, trusted DeFi transactions across multiple blockchains.

Panther helps investors protect their personal financial data and trading strategies, and provides financial institutions with a clear path to compliantly participate in DeFi.

Website · One-pager · Lite Paper · Twitter · Telegram · Discord

About Panther Ventures Limited

Panther Ventures Limited (PVL) is a non-profit organization dedicated to developing Panther Protocol informed by its community.

About the Panther Foundation

The Panther Foundation supports Panther’s purpose to promote privacy, fostering Panther’s ecosystem and development.



This is a press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

