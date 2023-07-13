HomeGeneralPamela O'Guinn Sentenced - Nurse Imposter - Arizona
Pamela O’Guinn Sentenced – Nurse Imposter – Arizona

Arizona Attorney General’s Office Announces Sentencing of Nurse Imposter Pamela O’Guinn – 5 Years of Prison

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Nurse Imposter – The Arizona Attorney General’s Office announced today that 58-year-old Pamela O’Guinn, was convicted of Fraudulent Schemes and Artifices, Taking the Identity of Another, and Forgery after she concocted a stolen identity to falsely claim she was a Nurse Practitioner in Arizona, despite not having a nursing license anywhere in the United States.  She was sentenced to 5 years in prison followed by 3 years supervised probation.

A criminal investigation began after the Arizona State Board of Nursing received a complaint alleging that O’Guinn had falsely claimed in a child custody hearing that she was “Dr. Pamela Robinson” and that she had been providing mental health services to one of the parties in the child custody dispute.  After finding no record of “Dr. Pamela Robinson,” the Nursing Board referred the case to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office for a criminal investigation.

Investigators learned that unsuspecting patients went to O’Guinn, who was practicing medicine as “Dr. Pamela Robinson DNP PSYD.”  O’Guinn provided treatment and even wrote prescriptions for controlled substances using a stolen identity.

The investigation was conducted by Special Agents from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, with the assistance of investigators with the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System and the Surprise Police Department.

SOURCE: Arizona Attorney General

