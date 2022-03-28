Palmyra: Charles Barger Sentenced for Possession of Meth

Palmyra, Missouri, Man, Charles Barger Sentenced to 120 Months in Prison for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

SPRINGFIELD, IL (STL.News) A Palmyra, Missouri, man, Charles Barger, 47, of the 200 block of East Ross Street, was sentenced on March 25, 2022, to 120 months’ imprisonment for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, to be followed by eight years of supervised release.

At the sentencing hearing, the government presented evidence to U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough that on or about September 4, 2020, Mr. Barger knowingly and intentionally possessed with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine (actual), a Schedule II controlled substance in Quincy, Illinois.

Mr. Barger was indicted in October 2020 and pled guilty in August 2021. He has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since November 2020 and previously was in state custody following his arrest in September 2020.

The statutory penalties for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute are up to life imprisonment, up to an $8,000,000 fine, and up to eight years of supervised release.

The West Central Illinois Task Force and Quincy Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Z. Weir represented the government in the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today