Pakistan and Russia are likely to hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Beijing games

(STL.News) Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan and the Russian president Vladimir Putin are likely to hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Beijing Winter Olympics that are scheduled to be held next month. Both Imran Khan and Vladimir Putin have been invited by the Chinese president Xi Jinping for the opening ceremony of the games.

SOURCE: WION News via YouTube