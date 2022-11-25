Page Industries shares rise 1.32% as Nifty drops

Shares of . traded 1.32 per cent up at Rs 47196.7 on Friday at around 12:04PM (IST), while the benchmark BSE Sensex declined 142.71 points to 62129.97.

As many as 72 shares changed hands on the counter with a total value of Rs 0.34 crore.

The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 54262.3 and a 52-week low of Rs 36500.0.

On the technical charts, the 200-DMA of the stock stood at Rs 45443.96, while 50-DMA was at Rs 49964.38. If a stock trades above 50 DMA and 200 DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is up. On the other hand, if the stock trades below 50 DMA and 200 DMA both, it is considered a bearish trend and if it trades between 50DMA and 200DMA, then it suggests the stock can go anywhere.

Shares of the company have advanced 17.44 per cent in the past one year, while Sensex has risen 6.27 per cent during the same period.

According to BSE data, the stock trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of 71.65 and a price-to-book ratio of 44.25. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price to book value indicates the inherent value of a company and reflects the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in a business. The stock belongs to the Branded Hosiery/Knitwear industry.