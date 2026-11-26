ST. LOUIS, MO — November 26, 2026 — STL.News — Overseas overnight trading brought some relief to global equity investors Thursday, with Asian benchmarks recovering and European shares advancing during the American Thanksgiving holiday. Investors reassessed proposed American import duties and the prospects for technology companies following a turbulent week.

In this overseas overnight trading report: major index snapshot, trade policy, inflation and interest rates, and global market outlook.

Overseas Overnight Trading: Major Index Snapshot

The Associated Press reported the following quotations Thursday. European figures are intraday, not closing prices. Asian point changes below are calculated against Wednesday’s levels reported in our previous coverage; European point changes are omitted because we did not verify comparable prior closing quotations.

Nikkei 225: 57,499.16, +487.54 points (+0.9%), close.

Hang Seng: 22,226.88, +260.87 points (+1.2%).

Shanghai Composite: 3,476.88, +0.41 points (less than 0.1%).

KOSPI: 4,711.21, +13.70 points (+0.3%).

S&P/ASX 200: 8,763.80, +71.40 points (+0.8%).

FTSE 100: 10,591.83 (+1.6%), intraday.

DAX: 25,180.12 (+1.9%), intraday.

CAC 40: 8,126.47 (+1.8%), intraday.

Source: Associated Press international market report. Asian quotations other than the confirmed Japanese close are reported session readings.

Trade Policy and the Global Market Recovery

Thursday’s overseas overnight trading illustrates the difference between an unfavorable economic announcement and an announcement that is less unfavorable than investors anticipated. Share prices incorporate expectations, so a policy can impose additional costs yet still prompt a positive market reaction if the likely burden is smaller than previously assumed.

According to Reuters, proposed duties affecting 14 trading partners would not be cumulative with certain existing July tariffs. Implementation is not expected immediately. The distinction gives businesses more time to evaluate sourcing arrangements and assess how much of any increased expense they can recover through pricing.

Importers face decisions that extend beyond the tariff rate itself. Changes to supplier contracts, inventory schedules, and manufacturing locations can require substantial resources. Businesses with geographically diversified suppliers may have greater flexibility than companies whose products depend on a single country or specialized production facility.

For shareholders, the important question is how these decisions affect future earnings. A temporary reduction in uncertainty may improve valuations without eliminating the underlying commercial challenge.

Overseas Overnight Trading: Asian Markets Recover

Japan joined Thursday’s recovery, while South Korea posted a much smaller advance after Wednesday’s severe losses. Taiwan’s benchmark also advanced, AP reported. Readers can compare the latest figures with Wednesday’s overseas overnight trading report.

Asian semiconductor markets play an important role in the global economy because production of advanced computing systems is spread across many countries. Chip fabrication, memory production, manufacturing machinery and specialized materials each represent separate commercial activities.

Consequently, a change in expectations for artificial intelligence investment can affect companies that do not sell consumer-facing AI software. Demand for equipment and components ultimately depends on customers’ willingness to commit capital to infrastructure, as well as the rate at which existing capacity is used.

The recovery in overseas overnight trading does not demonstrate that those questions have been resolved. A single positive session following a substantial decline may reflect investors adjusting their exposure rather than a durable reassessment of long-term profitability.

Overseas Overnight Trading: European Stocks Advance

Gains in European overseas overnight trading were widespread among the three major national benchmarks included in today’s snapshot. Their performance matters because European companies maintain extensive commercial relationships with both Asian suppliers and American customers.

The region’s industrial businesses may benefit from reduced uncertainty about export costs, while financial companies can be affected by changes in expectations for economic growth and interest rates. Consumer businesses face a separate consideration: whether households can sustain spending when essential expenses remain elevated.

Index composition matters when comparing Frankfurt, London and Paris with Tokyo or Seoul. A benchmark containing more banks, energy producers or established industrial companies may react differently from an index dominated by semiconductor manufacturers. Comparisons should therefore consider the businesses each benchmark represents, not merely its geographic location.

Inflation and Interest Rates Remain Important

In its Thursday market outlook, Reuters reported October core PCE inflation of 3.3% and market expectations favoring a December Federal Reserve rate increase.

Inflation can complicate an equity market recovery because higher borrowing costs affect the value of anticipated profits. When investors evaluate a business whose earnings are expected to increase significantly several years into the future, the interest rate used to discount those earnings becomes especially important.

Established businesses with internally generated cash may be less dependent on external financing than companies undertaking major expansion programs. Even profitable enterprises, however, can see valuation changes when investors reconsider the relative attractiveness of bonds and equities.

Market expectations are not policy decisions. The Federal Reserve evaluates incoming information, and futures pricing alone cannot determine its future actions. Investors should distinguish between an observed economic statistic and a forecast derived from trading activity.

Energy Costs Present a Separate Risk

Oil prices also advanced in overseas overnight trading on Thursday. Potential disruptions to shipping through the Middle East remain significant for international businesses that depend on reliable access to energy.

Higher petroleum costs can affect transportation expenses, agricultural production, and manufacturing. Companies unable to pass increased costs to customers may face pressure on profit margins. For households, higher fuel costs can leave less disposable income for discretionary purchases.

These effects vary across economies. Energy exporters can benefit from higher selling prices, while countries that depend on imported fuel may face higher costs. The economic consequences also depend on the duration of a price increase rather than the movement recorded in a single morning.

Thanksgiving Changes the Trading Calendar

Today’s overseas overnight trading report complements our U.S. stock market coverage and previous international market reports. Comparing consecutive sessions helps distinguish a short-term rebound from a broader market trend.

American cash equity markets are closed Thursday and scheduled to return Friday for a shortened session. International exchanges follow their own national holiday calendars, so overseas overnight trading continues even when the New York market is closed.

American equity futures provide a separate indication of investor sentiment, but their performance should never be described as the closing performance of the underlying cash indexes. A positive futures quotation can change before regular trading resumes.

Holiday participation can also complicate interpretation of price fluctuations. With fewer market participants active, individual transactions may have a larger effect than under typical trading conditions. That is a general market consideration, not proof that holiday liquidity caused Thursday’s individual index movements.

What to Watch Following Overseas Overnight Trading

Following overseas overnight trading, the next meaningful test for global markets is whether Thursday’s improvement persists when regular American equity trading resumes. Investors will also be able to compare final European closing data against the morning quotations available for this report.

Additional details about trade policy could affect expectations for manufacturers and retailers. Meanwhile, economic releases may influence estimates of future interest rates. The technology industry’s upcoming financial disclosures will provide another form of evidence, allowing investors to assess revenue generation and capital commitments against expectations already reflected in share prices.

For businesses outside the financial sector, the combination of trade costs, energy expenses, and financing conditions can matter more than the daily percentage movement of any single stock index. Monitoring those underlying factors provides a more informative picture of the international economy.

Overseas Overnight Trading: Key Questions

Are U.S. stock markets open on Thanksgiving?

No. Regular U.S. equity trading is closed on Thanksgiving, November 26, 2026. Consult the NYSE trading calendar for Friday’s shortened session.

Why do international markets trade on Thanksgiving?

International exchanges follow their own holiday schedules. The American holiday does not automatically close Asian or European exchanges.

Are European index quotations final?

No. The European figures in this overseas overnight trading report are intraday readings, not final closing values.

What should readers monitor next?

Final European market closing figures.

Official announcements concerning tariff implementation.

Federal Reserve policy communications.

Technology-sector earnings and investment disclosures.

Overseas Overnight Trading: Global Market Outlook

Thursday’s overseas overnight trading represents a recovery from recent market weakness, rather than conclusive evidence of a sustained reversal. Developments in international commerce, artificial intelligence investment, monetary policy and energy supply remain relevant to the outlook.

Readers should evaluate subsequent sessions in context, particularly because the American holiday temporarily interrupts the normal sequence of international cash equity trading. The next verified closing figures will help establish whether the recovery has broadened or whether investors remain reluctant to increase exposure.

STL.News will continue covering international business and financial market developments. This report is for informational purposes and is not investment advice. Intraday quotations are subject to change.