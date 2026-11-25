ST. LOUIS, MO — November 25, 2026 — STL.News — Overseas overnight trading delivered a difficult session for Asian equity markets Wednesday as semiconductor shares fell sharply and investors confronted the prospect of additional American import tariffs. European equities, however, showed greater resilience in morning trading, offering a contrast to the selling that dominated several of Asia’s largest exchanges.

Overseas overnight trading revealed a clear divide between Asian and European equities. Technology exposure, trade relationships and domestic monetary policy help explain why individual benchmarks respond differently to global developments.

Wednesday’s overseas overnight trading report arrives immediately before the American Thanksgiving holiday.

Overseas Overnight Trading: Major Index Snapshot

This overseas overnight trading snapshot covers Wednesday’s Asian session and early European trading. European figures are not closing prices.

Percentage moves are rounded as reported. Point movements are included where a reliable prior close is available.

Japan — Nikkei 225: 57,011.62, down 1,633.01 points (2.78%).

57,011.62, down 1,633.01 points (2.78%). South Korea — KOSPI: 4,697.51, down 6.16%.

4,697.51, down 6.16%. Taiwan — TAIEX: down approximately 5%.

down approximately 5%. Hong Kong — Hang Seng: 21,966.01, down 1.1%.

21,966.01, down 1.1%. China — Shanghai Composite: 3,476.47, down 2%.

3,476.47, down 2%. Australia — S&P/ASX 200: 8,692.40, down 0.4%.

8,692.40, down 0.4%. India — Sensex: up 1.5% in reported trading.

up 1.5% in reported trading. United Kingdom — FTSE 100: 10,515.74, up 0.5%, intraday.

10,515.74, up 0.5%, intraday. Germany — DAX: 25,046.66, up 0.1%, intraday.

25,046.66, up 0.1%, intraday. France — CAC 40: 8,120.72, up 1%, intraday.

8,120.72, up 1%, intraday. Europe — STOXX 600: up approximately 0.5% in morning trading.

Editorial illustration of global equity market trends.

Sources: Associated Press international market report, The Straits Times and Reuters via London South East. Figures reflect different reporting times. Unavailable exact changes have been omitted rather than estimated.

What Drove Overseas Overnight Trading Lower?

International investors are confronting two distinct sources of uncertainty: the economics of artificial intelligence infrastructure and the possibility of new barriers to international commerce. Neither issue is limited to the United States, because the supply chains supporting modern computing equipment stretch across multiple continents.

Companies involved in manufacturing memory, processors and specialized production equipment depend on capital spending decisions made by customers around the world. When expectations for future investment change, the effects can be transmitted through manufacturers, suppliers and equipment vendors even before changes appear in quarterly financial statements.

Trade restrictions present another challenge. Businesses may face increased costs, changes in purchasing arrangements or difficulty determining where to make future investments. For shareholders, uncertainty about those decisions can make it more difficult to assign a reasonable value to anticipated earnings.

Asian Stock Markets: Japan’s Nikkei Retreats

Japan’s Nikkei ended Wednesday substantially below the preceding session’s close. A temporary improvement in sentiment following Nvidia’s leadership announcement did not prevent another reversal. Japanese technology shares were particularly exposed to renewed pessimism about computing infrastructure.

This matters because Japan participates in the semiconductor industry through equipment, materials and component production. A company need not design the final processor to benefit from an expanding semiconductor market. Conversely, weaker expectations for semiconductor investment can affect businesses at several stages of production.

A Reuters survey of equity strategists placed the median year-end 2027 Nikkei forecast at 67,500. That survey indicates a potential longer-term recovery scenario, rather than a guarantee. Wednesday’s decline illustrates how unpredictable the path toward any such forecast may be.

Overseas Overnight Trading: South Korea and Taiwan

South Korea suffered one of the most pronounced benchmark setbacks in the region. The country’s importance to the memory semiconductor business makes its major listed companies sensitive to changing expectations for advanced computing systems.

Taiwan also faces significant exposure to demand for high-performance chips. Its manufacturing capabilities occupy an important position in the international electronics industry. When market participants question whether customers can sustain expensive infrastructure projects, the outlook for future orders can become a central concern.

Stock prices reflect expectations about future profits. A semiconductor company can remain profitable even as investors reduce the amount they are willing to pay for its earnings.

This distinction helps explain why overseas overnight trading can be volatile without evidence of an immediate collapse in commercial activity.

China and Hong Kong Confront Trade Uncertainty

Chinese and Hong Kong shares faced another difficult session as international trade concerns added pressure to the broader technology-market weakness. Export-oriented businesses are particularly sensitive to potential changes in the conditions under which products enter major consumer markets.

The American trade investigation reportedly examines industrial capacity among multiple trading partners. However, a pending investigation is not equivalent to a final tariff schedule. The timing, scope, exemptions and implementation of any additional measures remain important questions.

For manufacturers, a tariff could encourage changes in sourcing, pricing or production locations. The financial consequences would depend on how much of the added expense is absorbed by suppliers, importers, retailers or consumers. For that reason, the eventual details may prove more important than the initial headlines.

Australia and India Offer Different Perspectives

Australia’s share market declined more moderately than several technology-heavy Asian benchmarks. Domestic inflation added a separate complication, with the October annual consumer inflation reading reported at 4.9%. Persistent inflation can constrain the ability of monetary policymakers to provide relief through lower borrowing costs.

India’s reported advance illustrated that a difficult trading day elsewhere does not necessarily determine the performance of every Asian exchange. Domestic businesses, financial institutions and consumer demand can produce different market outcomes from those experienced in economies with greater semiconductor exposure.

Overseas Overnight Trading: European Markets Rise

Early increases in London, Frankfurt and Paris contrasted with Asian weakness. European market composition provides one possible explanation for the difference. Financial services, consumer businesses, industrial manufacturers and other established industries can respond differently to changes in technology-sector valuations.

That resilience should not be interpreted as immunity from trade concerns. European manufacturers also sell into international markets and may encounter changes in demand or input costs if commercial restrictions expand. Morning advances therefore remain provisional until the exchanges complete their sessions.

Readers can compare today’s developments with earlier international market snapshots and previous coverage of bond yields and oil volatility.

How Inflation Influences Overseas Overnight Trading

Interest rates matter to the artificial intelligence industry because large infrastructure projects demand considerable upfront financing. Data centers require buildings, electrical equipment, cooling systems, networking and expensive computing hardware. Investment returns may take years to materialize.

Higher financing costs can lengthen the period needed to recover those expenditures. They may also make competing investment opportunities more attractive. Investors consequently have reason to examine whether projected revenues adequately compensate companies for their capital commitments.

The scheduled American inflation release is another consideration. An unexpectedly strong reading could challenge expectations for easier financing conditions, while a softer reading could reduce some of those concerns. Neither outcome can be established before the data are released.

What Overseas Overnight Trading Means for Wall Street

The Wednesday American session follows a mixed Tuesday performance in which the Dow advanced while broader and technology-oriented benchmarks declined. Early American futures were negative, but futures movements are not predictions of final closing prices.

With Thanksgiving approaching, investors should also distinguish between price moves caused by new information and those influenced by changing participation ahead of a holiday. Lower liquidity can magnify individual orders, particularly in securities already affected by uncertainty. That is a general market risk, not a verified explanation for any specific Wednesday transaction.

Four developments from overseas overnight trading deserve attention during the American session:

Publication of American trade findings and potential tariff changes.

Incoming inflation figures and their implications for interest rates.

Semiconductor share performance following the Asian sell-off.

Whether European stock market gains persist through the close.

Changes in these conditions may alter the direction of markets during the American session. For historical context, see our August overseas overnight trading report.

Overseas Overnight Trading: Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Asian stock markets fall on November 25?

Renewed concerns about semiconductor valuations, artificial intelligence investment and potential U.S. tariffs weighed on Asian equities. Technology-heavy benchmarks experienced particularly steep losses.

Were European stock markets also down?

No. The reported morning readings showed gains in London, Frankfurt and Paris. These were intraday quotations rather than final closing prices.

What should readers watch after overseas overnight trading?

Follow the upcoming inflation release, trade policy announcements, semiconductor stocks and final European closing figures. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and Office of the U.S. Trade Representative provide official economic and trade information.

Overseas Overnight Trading: Global Market Outlook

Wednesday’s overseas overnight trading highlights the connection between international economic policy and the valuation of rapidly growing industries. Asia’s losses demonstrate the potential consequences of concentrated technology exposure, while Europe’s early resilience shows why regional and sector differences remain important.

Today’s market movements do not establish whether the broader artificial intelligence investment cycle has ended. They do, however, demonstrate that investors are increasingly sensitive to the relationship between anticipated growth, financing costs and the commercial returns companies can reasonably expect.

For additional context on overseas overnight trading, readers can explore our global market coverage and weekly international market recap.

Continue following STL.News for international business developments and daily financial market reporting.

This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. Market quotations are time-sensitive and may change.