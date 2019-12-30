OTC Markets Group Welcomes LSC Communications, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK (STL.News) OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced LSC Communications, Inc. (OTCQX: LKSD), a print and digital media solutions company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. LSC Communications, Inc. previously traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

LSC Communications, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “LKSD.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

“We are pleased to welcome LSC Communications, Inc. to the OTCQX Best Market,” said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “OTCQX provides companies with a cost-effective market to provide investors with transparent trading. We look forward to supporting LSC Communications, Inc. and its shareholders.”