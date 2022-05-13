Oregon – Market Disruption of Baby Formula Shortage

Governor Kate Brown Declares Abnormal Market Disruption Due to Baby Formula Shortage

Eugene, OR (STL.News) Governor Kate Brown issued a proclamation declaring an abnormal market disruption due to the baby formula shortage in the United States and in Oregon, resulting from recalls, supply chain disruptions, and labor shortages. The proclamation is in response to reports of unusual increases in baby formula prices.

“Many Oregon families across the state rely on baby formula to nourish their newborns and children, and it is critical that they can easily access this nutrition without abnormally increased prices,” said Governor Brown. “This proclamation empowers the Attorney General and the Oregon Department of Justice to investigate instances where price gouging on baby formula may be happening, and to take appropriate action if businesses are found to be in violation.

Oregonians who believe they have been subjected to excessive prices for essential consumer goods and services due to this disruption can report these instances to the Oregon Department of Justice through their Consumer Protection hotline at 877-877-9392. Oregonians can also visit www.OregonConsumer.gov for more information. The Oregon Department of Justice has the authority to investigate unlawful trade practices.