Oregon Governor Kate Brown Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for the Ongoing Wildfires in Oregon

Salem, OR (STL.News)—Governor Kate Brown today requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for the ongoing wildfires in Oregon. The request follows a federal emergency declaration that was granted on September 10, and will bring much needed resources to Oregon’s response and recovery efforts.

“Oregon is strong. Oregon is resilient. But to fight fires of this scale, we need all the help we can get,” said Governor Brown. “I am grateful for this federal support, which will help us to both address urgent disaster response needs on the ground, and move towards recovery.”

The request includes operational response support, such as additional communications resources, damage assessment teams, search and rescue (SAR) support, debris management, as well as shelter and medical assistance. Individual assistance for the counties and tribes was also included in the request.

The letter can be found here and the supporting document can be found here .

