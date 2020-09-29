Oregon Governor Brown Visits Clackamas County to See Devastation

Governor Kate Brown Visits Clackamas County, Sees Devastation Caused by Wildfires

The Governor surveyed damage caused by the Riverside, Dowty Road, and Unger Fires

Portland, OR (STL.News) Governor Kate Brown today visited Clackamas County where she saw areas damaged by the Riverside, Dowty Road, and Unger Fires. As part of her visit, the Governor met with local elected officials, received a fire briefing from the Incident Command Post, and met with firefighters and local law enforcement officials.

“It’s hard to believe the magnitude of impact these fires have had on Clackamas County, and I know for many who live here the destruction is unfathomable,” said Governor Brown. “As I continue to visit communities around the state that have been hard hit by these wildfires, my commitment strengthens—to secure the resources necessary to help rebuild an even stronger Oregon.”

The Governor was joined on her visit by Representative Christine Drazan, Molalla Mayor Keith Swigart, Clackamas County Chair Jim Bernard, Adjutant General Michael Stencel, Oregon Office of Emergency Management Director Andrew Phelps, Oregon Department of Forestry Chief of Fire Protection Doug Grafe, and Assistant Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Claire McGrew.

Photos from the Governor’s visit are available here .

