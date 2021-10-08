Oregon Governor Announces Marion County Circuit Court Vacancies

Salem, OR (STL.News) Governor Kate Brown announced today that she is accepting applications for two judicial vacancies on the Marion County Circuit Court created by the planned retirements of Judge Susan M. Tripp and Judge Cheryl A. Pellegrini. The Governor thanked Judges Tripp and Pellegrini for their dedicated judicial service, and announced that she will fill the positions by appointment. Judge Tripp and Judge Pellegrini’s retirements take effect October 31, 2021.

Interested applicants should address their completed application forms to Dustin Buehler, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, and email (no mail or hand delivery) those completed forms to Shevaun Gutridge at shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov. Forms must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Governor Kate Brown fills judicial vacancies based on merit. She encourages applications from lawyers with a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences.

ORS 3.041 and 3.050 provide that at the time of appointment to the court, the candidate must be a citizen of the United States, a resident of Oregon, and a member of the Oregon State Bar. SB 977, recently passed by the Legislature, creates a new requirement. It amends ORS 3.041 and requires that these vacancies must be filled by persons who are residents of or have principal offices in the judicial districts to which they are appointed or adjacent judicial districts.

For questions about the appointment process, or to request an interest form, contact Shevaun Gutridge at 503-378-6246 or shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov.

The judicial interest form is also available online.