Oregon Gov. Kate Brown To Deliver Commencement Address To Oregon’s 2020 Graduates

(STL.News) – Governor Kate Brown will address all of Oregon’s 2020 graduating students in a virtual commencement speech on June 14. The commencement address, titled “Celebrating the Class of 2020,” will broadcast on Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) Radio and OPB TV at the following times:

• OPB Radio: Early afternoon, Sunday, June 14

• OPB TV: 2:30 p.m., Sunday, June 14

Governor Brown will honor the Oregon’s graduating high school and college students, most of whom are unable to participate in on-site graduation ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic prevents me from delivering a commencement address in person this year, but I am grateful to have this opportunity to offer my sincere congratulations to every single Oregon graduate – at the same time,” said Governor Brown.

