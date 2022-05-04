Orangeburg: Marcus Duran Indicted on Federal Gun Charges

Orangeburg Man, Marcus Duran Singleton Indicted on Federal Gun Charges Detained After Contested Bond Hearing

(STL.News) Marcus Duran Singleton, 38, of Orangeburg, was indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and has been detained following a contested bond hearing in federal court in Columbia.

A federal Grand Jury in Columbia indicted Singleton following an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS), the Norway Police Department (NPD), and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Singleton was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

ATF, with the assistance of NPD and SLED, arrested Singleton, and he appeared in Court upon his request for a bond. After a contested hearing, United States Magistrate Judge Paige J. Gossett ordered Singleton detained without bond pending resolution of the federal charge against him.

During the hearing, an ATF special agent testified that Singleton was allegedly involved in unlawfully pointing and presenting of a firearm at the employees of the fast-food establishment, Cook-Out, located in Orangeburg, on September 4, 2021. As a result of the federal charge, Singleton faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years, a fine of $250,000, and court-ordered supervision to follow any term of imprisonment.

The offense listed in the indictment is merely an allegation, and Singleton is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) initiative, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

Assistant United States Attorneys Elle E. Klein and Elliott B. Daniels of the Columbia office are prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today