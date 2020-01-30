Operators Of Veterinary Clinic Karin Breitlauch and Linda Breitlauch Charged With Federal Tax Violations

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Karin Breitlauch, age 56, of Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania and Linda Breitlauch, age 62, of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, were indicted on January 28, 2020, by a federal grand jury on criminal tax charges.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, the indictment alleges that Karin Breitlauch, a veterinarian and owner of Creature Comfort Veterinary Services and Linda Breitlauch, the Comptroller for the veterinary practice, withheld federal taxes from their employees’ paychecks but failed to turn the withholdings over to the Internal Revenue Service for tax quarters in 2014-2016.

The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny P. Roberts is prosecuting the case.

Indictments are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.

A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 5 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the Judge is also required to consider and weigh a number of factors, including the nature, circumstances and seriousness of the offense; the history and characteristics of the defendant; and the need to punish the defendant, protect the public and provide for the defendant’s educational, vocational and medical needs. For these reasons, the statutory maximum penalty for the offense is not an accurate indicator of the potential sentence for a specific defendant.

