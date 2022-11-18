Oil and gas rigs bump higher in Baker Hughes survey

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Active drilling rigs in the U.S. increased by 3 to 782, the highest since March 2020 and 39% above the active rig count at the same time last year, Baker Hughes said Friday in its latest weekly report.

Drilling rigs targeting crude oil added 1 to 623 after jumping by 9 a week earlier, while gas rigs gained 2 to 157 and 2 rigs remained classified as miscellaneous

Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin fell by 2 to 345.

