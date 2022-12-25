Oikos (OKS) Falls 0.24%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Sunday – InvestorsObserver

Oikos (OKS) has been relatively more volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Sunday, the Decentralized Finance has fallen 23.68% to $0.004136215156.

InvestorsObserver is giving Oikos a 91 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Oikos!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Oikos a high volatility rank of 91, placing it in the top 9% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge takes into account this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

OKS’s high volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Oikos price is favorably positioned going forward. With support set at $0.00306866966004899 and resistance at $0.00490841265584758. This leaves Oikos with room to run before facing selling pressures.

