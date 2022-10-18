Ohio man admits to drug charges

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Dallas Michael Acoff, of Euclid, Ohio, has admitted to drug charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Acoff, also known as “Dal,” 33, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Distribution of Cocaine Base within 1000 Feet of a Protected Location,” one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base,” one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine,” one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” and one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl.” Acoff admitted to selling cocaine, also known as “coke,” cocaine base, also known as “crack,” methamphetamine, and fentanyl in August 2021 and February 2022 in Ohio County.

Acoff faces at least one year and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $2,000,000 for the distribution near a protected location charge and faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000 each of the remaining charges. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Ohio Valley Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the Wheeling Police Department investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.