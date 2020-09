NORTON,OH (STL.News) Devin Elkins of Norton won big playing Extreme Millions. He won the game’s second tier prize of $1,000,000.

The prize is paid in an annuity of $40,000 a year for 25 years. Devin chose the cash option of $500,000 and after 28 percent state and federal taxes will receive $360,000.

Devin purchased the winning ticket at Certified Oil #4, located at 74 W Mound St. in Columbus.

Extreme Millions is a $30 scratch-off with a top prize of $10 million.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE