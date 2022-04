Ohio Governor Signs Executive Order Effectively Banning New Opioids

COLUMBUS, OH (STL.News) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed Executive Order 2022-05D to suspend the normal rulemaking process to allow the Ohio Board of Pharmacy to classify a number of Benzimidazole-opioids as Schedule One drugs, meaning they have no accepted medical use in treatment and pose an imminent hazard to public health, safety, and welfare.