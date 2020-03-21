Ohio Governor DeWine Issues Statement on Death of State Representative Don Manning

COLUMBUS, OH (STL.News) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted issued the following statements honoring State Representative Don Manning (R-New Middletown), who died yesterday.

“Fran and I are saddened to hear of the death of State Representative Don Manning. Don was a tireless advocate for advancing issues important to the Mahoning Valley while in Columbus, including advocacy on behalf of Lordstown workers and economic development in the area. It was my privilege in December to sign his first bill, House Bill 12, which created the Ohio Children’s Behavioral Health Prevention Network Stakeholder Group. Don was a Navy veteran, and our state and our nation are both better for his service. Fran and I extend our sincerest condolences to Don’s children and family during this most difficult time.” -Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

“Tina and I were sad to learn this morning that Representative Don Manning passed away. Don was a great advocate for the Mahoning Valley. He spent his life serving others in the Navy, as a corrections official, and in the Statehouse. Our hearts go out to his family, especially his young children.” -Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted.