Ohio Attorney General Yost Announces Teen Ambassador Board Members

(STL.News) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today announced that more than 400 students representing 68 Ohio counties have been named to his office’s Teen Ambassador Board for the upcoming school year.

The participants represent more than 180 schools throughout the state.

“The Teen Ambassador Board is an opportunity for young men and women who have distinguished themselves as leaders to meet and expand their interested in law and government,” Yost said. “We look forward to help hone their talents to a potential career in public service.”

The mission of the Teen Ambassador Board is to provide Ohio’s future leaders with an inside look at Ohio law and government. The board is open to high school juniors and seniors from public, private, home, charter, and online schools located in Ohio.

This year’s Teen Ambassador Board kick-off meeting was held virtually on August 18th due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Board members advise the Attorney General’s Office on issues relating to teens, and they work with their peers to develop solutions. They also attend presentations, hear from elected officials, interact with assistant attorneys general, and have the opportunity to participate in events throughout the state once activities resume, but until then, the office plans to offer video calls with prominent figures around Ohio.

