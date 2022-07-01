Former Tennessee Department of Corrections Officers Indicted for Federal Civil Rights Offenses Following Assault on Inmate and False Cover-up Report

The Department of Justice announced that Javian Griffin, 36, and Sebron Hollands, 32, two former tactical officers with the Strike Force for the Tennessee Department of Corrections, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Memphis, Tennessee. Griffin is charged with using unlawful force against an inmate at Northwest Correctional Complex. Griffin and Hollands are both charged with obstruction of justice for writing false reports about Griffin’s assault.

The count charging Griffin with unlawful use of force carries a maximum penalty of 10 years of imprisonment. The counts charging Griffin and Hollands with writing a false report carry a maximum penalty of 20 years of imprisonment.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee Joseph C. Murphy Jr. and Special Agent in Charge Douglas Korneski of the FBI Memphis Field Office made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the FBI Memphis Field Office. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David Pritchard for the Western District of Tennessee and Trial Attorney Andrew Manns for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today