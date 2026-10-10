NYC Protests Erupt After ICE Shooting in Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY – October 10, 2026 (STL.News) NYC – Protests – Protests erupted in New York City after a federal immigration officer shot and wounded a 28-year-old Dominican man during an attempted arrest in Manhattan’s Marble Hill neighborhood Thursday, October 8, setting off demonstrations, an investigation and a federal court dispute over the man’s detention.

The shooting occurred shortly after 4 p.m. while a 5-year-old boy, believed to be the man’s son, was sitting in the back seat of his vehicle. The child was not physically injured.

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch identified the wounded man as Oscar Belgal. Federal court records use the spelling Oscar Bergal.

According to the NYPD, at least one officer with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) fired seven rounds during the confrontation, striking Belgal in the neck below his left ear.

Belgal survived and was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital, where he arrived in stable condition. Federal immigration authorities subsequently took him into custody.

The shooting triggered demonstrations near the scene and outside the hospital Thursday evening. Protesters returned to the streets Friday, demanding accountability and greater transparency surrounding federal immigration enforcement operations.

The controversy intensified after surveillance recordings emerged showing portions of the confrontation, and a federal judge issued an emergency order restricting Belgal’s removal or transfer while his attorneys challenged his detention.

Federal officials maintain that Belgal endangered officers by using his vehicle during the attempted arrest. However, the circumstances immediately preceding the gunfire remain disputed.

ICE Shooting Occurs During Manhattan Enforcement Operation

The shooting occurred near Marble Hill Avenue and West 225th Street in northern Manhattan.

Marble Hill is administratively part of Manhattan, although it is geographically connected to the Bronx mainland. That unusual geography explains why some news reports describe the shooting as occurring in the Bronx.

Federal immigration officers were conducting what the Department of Homeland Security described as a targeted enforcement operation to apprehend Belgal.

According to Commissioner Tisch, NYPD surveillance cameras recorded Belgal backing his gray Honda CR-V into a parking space near a fire hydrant.

One plainclothes federal officer approached the driver’s-side window with a firearm drawn. Another approached near the front of the vehicle.

The Honda then moved forward and disappeared from the camera’s field of view.

The surveillance recordings described during the initial NYPD briefing did not capture the shooting itself.

Investigators recovered at least seven shell casings.

Police documented ballistic damage to the Honda’s windshield and a shattered rear window. A gray sedan used by federal officers also sustained damage.

Tisch emphasized that the NYPD’s findings were preliminary and subject to further investigation.

She also confirmed that city police officers were not involved in planning or conducting the federal immigration operation and were not present when the shots were fired.

Video evidence has become central to the investigation.

Surveillance recordings described by the Associated Press show plainclothes immigration officers approaching Belgal’s vehicle with firearms drawn.

One officer is seen striking the vehicle’s window with his weapon as Belgal drives away.

The original NYPD surveillance recordings did not show the moment the firearm was discharged.

However, News 12 reported on October 9 that another surveillance angle appeared to show an officer firing into Belgal’s moving vehicle.

News 12 described that sequence as its interpretation of the additional recording.

The distinction matters because the original police surveillance footage and the additional video reported by News 12 do not document the same portions of the encounter.

The recordings provide evidence about the confrontation but do not independently establish every element of the federal government’s description of events.

Investigators must determine the movements of Belgal’s vehicle, the positions of the officers, and whether the circumstances presented an immediate threat sufficient to justify deadly force.

Federal Officials Defend Immigration Operation

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and senior ICE official Marcos Charles defended the operation during a Friday news conference.

Charles alleged that Belgal refused to exit his vehicle when federal agents attempted to apprehend him.

According to Charles, agents used their vehicles to block Belgal, but he accelerated and struck two federal vehicles.

Charles further alleged that Belgal drove toward officers, prompting an agent to fire because officers believed their lives were in danger.

Mullin said federal agents did not know the young child was inside the vehicle when they opened fire.

Reuters reported that it could not independently verify Charles’ description of the vehicle’s movements.

The federal account remains subject to investigation.

Although police documented damage to vehicles, that evidence alone does not establish whether the officer’s use of deadly force was legally justified.

The central question is whether the officer reasonably faced an imminent threat when the shots were fired.

Five-Year-Old Child Escapes Injury

The child’s presence inside the Honda has intensified criticism of the operation.

Commissioner Tisch confirmed that a 5-year-old boy was sitting in the vehicle when federal officers approached.

The child was not struck by gunfire.

Police subsequently located him safe in the care of a family member.

Mullin maintained that the officers were unaware of the child’s presence during the confrontation.

The shooting occurred during the afternoon in a residential neighborhood, prompting concerns about the risks associated with armed enforcement operations where families and children may be present.

The child’s presence has become a central issue for residents and elected officials demanding an explanation of the federal officers’ actions.

NYPD Officers Provide Medical Assistance

NYPD officers responding to the shooting found Belgal handcuffed and seated on the ground.

According to Commissioner Tisch, several people at the scene wore different clothing, including construction-style safety vests and face coverings.

At least one individual was carrying a long gun.

City police officers provided medical assistance and transported Belgal to NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital.

He arrived in stable condition.

The NYPD subsequently released body-camera footage showing the response of city officers after the shooting.

The footage documented Belgal’s condition and the assistance responding officers provided.

It did not show the federal officer firing.

The distinction is important because the footage documents the aftermath rather than the circumstances that prompted the use of force.

Protests Erupt Following ICE Shooting

The shooting generated an immediate public response in Marble Hill.

Demonstrators gathered Thursday evening near the shooting scene and outside NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital.

Protesters condemned the shooting and demanded accountability from federal immigration authorities.

The demonstration disrupted traffic outside the hospital as Belgal received treatment.

Protesters also questioned the use of plainclothes federal officers carrying firearms during an afternoon enforcement operation in a residential neighborhood.

Demonstrations continued Friday, with protesters demanding an independent investigation and an end to ICE enforcement operations in New York City.

The protests reflected broader opposition to immigration enforcement practices under the Trump administration.

Residents and demonstrators expressed concern that similar confrontations could occur near schools, businesses, and residential buildings.

The shooting also renewed calls for greater transparency surrounding federal immigration operations and the use of force.

Mayor Mamdani Condemns Federal Officers’ Actions

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani criticized the shooting during an October 8 news conference.

Mamdani questioned the use of masked and plainclothes federal officers in a residential neighborhood and condemned the firing of multiple rounds during an encounter involving a vehicle occupied by a child.

The mayor said he contacted President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Mullin while attempting to secure Belgal’s release from federal custody.

Those discussions did not result in his release.

Mamdani called for an end to ICE enforcement operations in New York City.

Gov. Kathy Hochul also expressed concern about the shooting and urged federal officials to reconsider immigration enforcement operations in New York.

Federal officials rejected criticism of their actions.

Mullin argued that New York City’s sanctuary policies complicated federal immigration enforcement by limiting cooperation between municipal agencies and ICE.

The dispute illustrates the continuing disagreement between the Trump administration and New York officials over federal immigration enforcement.

New York City’s policies restrict certain forms of municipal cooperation with immigration authorities but do not eliminate federal jurisdiction to enforce immigration law.

Federal Court Records Confirm Emergency Detention Challenge

The shooting also led to emergency federal court proceedings.

Federal court records identify the case as Bergal v. Genalo, No. 1:26-cv-08928, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The docket records a habeas corpus petition filed on October 8, the same day as the shooting.

The court assigned the case to U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan.

On October 9, Belgal’s attorneys filed an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order.

That day, U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken, acting as the court’s Part One judge, signed an order described in the docket as prohibiting removal or transfer pending further court action.

The docket confirms the emergency restriction’s existence and general purpose.

The order did not determine whether the ICE officer’s use of force was justified.

It also did not resolve Belgal’s immigration status or establish that his arrest was unlawful.

The legal proceeding concerns his detention and the government’s authority to remove or transfer him while the case is under judicial review.

Judge Cronan Orders Government Response

The federal docket also confirms that Judge Cronan issued a separate order on October 9 requiring the government to address Belgal’s emergency request.

Cronan directed federal officials to submit any written response by 1 p.m. and scheduled a hearing for 3:30 p.m. at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan U.S. Courthouse in Manhattan.

The order required the parties to be prepared to discuss Belgal’s current location, where he was being held when the petition was filed, and the circumstances supporting the requested temporary restraining order.

The docket also identifies a letter filed October 9 by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon M. Waterman on behalf of federal officials.

Those entries establish the procedural sequence without relying on disputed descriptions of statements made during the hearing.

The emergency detention proceedings are separate from the investigation into the shooting.

Federal Authorities Cite Criminal History

Federal officials described Belgal as a Dominican national subject to immigration enforcement.

They cited his criminal history and alleged gang associations as reasons for targeting him.

According to the NYPD, officers previously arrested Belgal in connection with a 2023 robbery case.

He subsequently pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny and received five years’ probation.

Reuters reported that the guilty plea occurred in 2025.

Belgal also faces a pending criminal charge involving the alleged sale of a controlled substance.

A pending charge is not a conviction, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Federal officials also alleged that Belgal had connections to the Trinitarios street gang.

Those allegations have not been independently established through the evidence publicly released about the shooting.

His criminal history and immigration status may explain why federal authorities sought to apprehend him.

However, those circumstances do not, on their own, establish whether the use of deadly force was justified.

Federal and Local Investigations Examine Shooting

Federal authorities identified the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations as participants in the investigation.

Mullin also confirmed that federal officers were wearing activated body cameras during the operation.

Reuters reported that federal officials pledged to release body-camera footage.

No confirmed public release date was established in the reporting reviewed.

Separately, local authorities have called for an examination of the shooting.

New York Attorney General Letitia James urged a full and transparent investigation and expressed confidence in Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark.

The federal investigation, local prosecutorial review and Belgal’s detention challenge involve distinct legal questions.

Investigators must establish what happened immediately before the gunfire and determine whether the officer’s actions complied with applicable law.

Legal Questions Surround Use of Deadly Force

The legality of the shooting depends on the circumstances confronting the federal officer when the firearm was discharged.

Under constitutional standards governing law enforcement, deadly force must be objectively reasonable in light of the threat confronting an officer.

A moving vehicle can present a deadly threat under certain circumstances.

However, vehicle movement alone does not automatically establish that shooting the driver is justified.

Investigators must determine whether Belgal’s vehicle posed an imminent danger, where the officers were positioned, and whether their response was reasonable under the circumstances.

The original NYPD surveillance recordings did not capture the shooting.

News 12 subsequently reported that another surveillance angle appeared to show an officer firing into the moving vehicle.

The available recordings provide important evidence, but a final determination requires examining the full sequence of events.

Federal officials maintain that Belgal endangered officers by driving toward them.

That account remains subject to investigation.

Investigation Continues as NYC Protests Demand Answers

The Marble Hill shooting has become a significant flashpoint in the debate over immigration enforcement and public safety.

Federal officials maintain that officers were responding to a dangerous situation involving a vehicle.

Critics argue that the operation exposed residents and a young child to unnecessary danger.

The available evidence confirms that an ICE officer fired seven rounds during the attempted arrest and that Belgal was wounded while a child was inside his vehicle.

The shooting also prompted protests, an emergency federal detention challenge, and investigative scrutiny.

However, the publicly available evidence has not conclusively established whether the officer’s use of deadly force was justified.

That determination will depend on a complete examination of surveillance recordings, federal body-camera footage, physical evidence, and witness accounts.

Until investigators establish the full circumstances surrounding the shooting, the central question remains unresolved.

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