NWS Alert: Red Flag Warning Issued by NWS Monterey

(STL.News) A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for the North Bay Mountains and East Bay Hills from 10 PM Monday to 8 AM Wednesday. In addition, a Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Santa Cruz Mountains from 10 AM Tuesday to 8 AM Wednesday. After low pressure drops over the Intermountain West beginning late Monday, winds will shift to the north-northeast and becoming gusty in the North and East Bay Hills by Monday evening and in the Santa Cruz Mountains by Tuesday morning. Locally gusty offshore winds will then continue at times in the North and East Bay Hills and Santa Cruz Mountains through Wednesday morning. In conjunction with these locally gusty offshore winds, poor overnight humidity recoveries are expected with the absence of a marine layer. Humidities will drop into the teens during the daytime hours.

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG WIND GUSTS AND DRY CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 507 AND 511…

* WIND: Sustained north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 45 mph above 1000 feet. Local gusts at isolated peaks and ridgetops may approach 65 mph in the North Bay. Strongest winds expected late Monday night and Tuesday morning.

* HUMIDITY: Poor overnight recoveries 20 to 35 percent. Daytime humidity values 10 to 20, locally lower values possible.

* IMPACTS: Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Follow all burn bans currently in effect.

* HIGHEST THREAT: Interior higher terrain of the North Bay Mountains and the East Bay Hills.

Instructions: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Target Area:

East Bay Hills

Diablo Range

North Bay Mountains

