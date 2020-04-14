Number of Deaths in the City of St. Louis MO Now Stands At 24

The Department of Health announced five new deaths for the City (as of 5 pm, April 13, 2020)

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) The City of St. Louis Department of Health announced five new deaths associated with the COVID-19 virus. These deaths include:

An African American female in her 80’s

An African American male in his 80’s

A Caucasian female in her 80’s

A Caucasian female in her 70’s

An African American female in her 60’s

No additional information will be released due to privacy laws.

“This increase in the number of our deceased fellow St. Louisans shows us why we must continue to physically distance ourselves from our friends, neighbors, and extended family,” says Dr. Fredrick Echols, director of health for the City of St. Louis. “We are still working to flatten the curve here in the City, and it must take us all working together through this difficult time.”

As of 5:00 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2020, there were 10 pending COVID-19 test results approved by the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, 184 persons being monitored, and 706 positive cases in the City of St. Louis. For a breakdown of positive cases by zip code, visit stlouis-mo.gov/covid-19/data.