NTWN shares jump 34% one week after plunging in post-SPAC market debut

zimmytws/iStock via Getty Images Dubai-based EV developer NTWN (NASDAQ:NWTN) stock shot up 34% Monday morning, just over a week after the shares plunged following the company’s merger with SPAC East Stone Acquisition Corp. Shares of NTWN opened at $5.75, reaching a high of $8.32 mid-morning. The stock recently changed hands at $6.81 at approximately 11:15 a.m. ET. NWTN closed on its merger with East Stone on Friday, Nov. 11. The stock plunged 63% on Monday, Nov. 14, but has been gaining ground since. Based in Dubai, NTWN is the parent company of smart EV developer ICONIQ, which has been developing smart green vehicles for families and businesses. NTWN and East Stone agreed to merge in April through a deal that pegged the value of the combined company at around $2.5B.