NRI investor sells Nykaa shares worth Rs 1,009 cr; 3 FPIs pick stake in Paytm

Mala Gopal Gaonkar-an NRI investor – sold 5.75 crore shares at an average price of Rs 175.48, BSE bulk deals data showed.

This was at a discount of 5% from the previous closing price. Through the sale, she raised a total of Rs 1,009 crore. Also, in another bulk deal on the exchange, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 17,081,850 shares in the fashion e-retailer, equating to 3.59% stake, at an average traded price of Rs 175.25 per share. This is at a discount of around 5% from the previous day’s closing price of Rs 184.45.

After dropping over 7% intra-day, Nykaa shares managed to end by a tad higher in trade today.

Further, in One 97 Communications (Paytm), SVF India (SoftBank Group) sold 4.5% stake worth Rs 1,631 crore, showed NSE bulk deals data. The transaction was executed at an average traded price of Rs 555.67 per share. This is at a hefty discount of around 8% from the previous day’s closing price of Rs 601.45 apiece on the NSE.

As of September quarter, SoftBank held a 17.5% stake in the fintech firm through SVF India Holdings (Cayman).

Also, on the sidelines, BoFA Securities Europe SA bought 50.26 lakh shares of Paytm at an average traded price of Rs 555. This is equivalent to 0.77% stake in the payments company. Additionally, another FII investor Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore PTE bought 60.03 lakh share at the counter at an average traded price of Rs 555.

Furthermore, Societe Generale – ODI bought 70.85 lakh equity shares in the counter at an estimated cost of Rs 555 per share.

On multiple bulk deals, the counter’s stock price cracked to end lower by over 10% at Rs 539.8 per share.