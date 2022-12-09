NRI Investing Trend: Expats in US take more risk than FD-loving NRIs in UK

NEW DELHI: A survey of how NRIs make their investment decision unravels a stark difference between those living in the US and the UK. While 25% Indians based out of the US are willing to invest in risky investment asset classes like micro-VC funds, those in the UK are more inclined towards commercial real estates and fixed deposits (FDs), shows a survey by fintech platform SBNRI.

In the US, only 14% Indians want to invest in FDs as against 20% in the UK. Whereas 22% of UK- and Singapore-based NRIs are more interested in the Indian real estate market, especially commercial followed by NRE deposits. UK NRIs are also looking at taking a pie of Indian start-ups since India is now becoming the 3rd largest start-up capital of the world.

ETMarkets.com



Overall, the survey highlights that around 25% NRIs prefer to invest in low-risk conventional financial assets like mutual funds while 20% of them prefer to keep their money in FDs. “Traditionally, investing in mutual funds was fiendishly difficult due to the heavy paperwork involved. Many countries also made these investments subject to their terms and conditions. However, the emergence of fintech has transformed the market landscape, taking the process online,” it said.

In the UAE, 24% NRIs want to place a safe bet by investing in MFs due to limited wealth. Similar to the UAE, about 27% NRIs in nations like Australia, China, Qatar, Malaysia, Germany, New Zealand and Kuwait also prefer investing in MFs.