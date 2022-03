NOV Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – Payable 3/25/2022 for Stockholders of Record on March 11, 2022

HOUSTON, TX (STL.News) NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) today announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock, payable on March 25, 2022, to each stockholder of record on March 11, 2022.

About NOV

