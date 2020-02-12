Norwalk Man Sentrell Bookhardt on Federal Supervised Release Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison for Possessing Gun

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Sentrell Bookhardt, also known as “Scab,” 33, of Norwalk, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to 84 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm and violating the conditions of his supervised release from a prior federal conviction.

According court documents and statements made in court, on January 28, 2014, Bookhardt was sentenced in Hartford federal court to 60 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for possessing a machine gun with an extended magazine loaded with 27 rounds of ammunition. He was released from federal prison in May 2018.

On March 29, 2019, while on federal supervised release, Bookhardt was arrested by Norwalk Police after he was found in possession of a loaded .38 caliber revolver and crack cocaine packaged for distribution. The investigation revealed that Bookhardt had been selling crack for several months prior to his arrest.

Bookhardt has been detained since his arrest. On November 20, 2019, he pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

In addition to his prior federal conviction, Bookhardt’s criminal history includes state convictions for criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, weapon in a motor vehicle, possession of narcotics, and risk of injury to a minor.

Judge Dooley sentenced Bookhardt to 60 months of imprisonment for the firearm offense, and a consecutive 24 months of imprisonment for violating the conditions of his supervised release.

This matter was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Norwalk Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria del Pilar Gonzalez.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE