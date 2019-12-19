North Mississippi Men Donald H. Hobbs and Jordan Bridges Sentenced For Production Of Child Pornography

(STL.News) – In two separate cases, an Alcorn County man and a Prentiss County man were each sentenced to approximately 20 years in federal prison for production of child pornography.

Donald H. Hobbs, 39, of Alcorn County pled guilty to one count of production of child pornography on Aug. 21, 2019. Hobbs was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison followed by 15 years of supervised release by District Judge Debra M. Brown in United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi.

Jordan Bridges, 28, of Prentiss County pled guilty on July 24, 2019 to one count of production of child pornography. Bridges was sentenced to 235 months in federal prison and a lifetime of supervised release by Chief Judge Sharion Aycock in United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi.

On Sept. 20, 2018, the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Department received a Cybertip report of possible online activity involving a 14-year-old being enticed to produce sexually explicit images. During an initial investigation by the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Department, it was determined that Hobbs had been enticing a minor for the purpose of producing child pornography. Upon determining that there was evidence of online criminal activity, a request was made that the FBI Jackson’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force assist with the investigation.

On Nov. 3, 2018, the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department received a report of possible child molestation and child pornography. During the initial investigation it was determined that Bridges had been sexually assaulting and photographing a minor for the purpose of producing sexually explicit images of a child. The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department has an officer assigned full time to the FBI Jackson’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, and he was contacted to assist with the investigation.

These investigations were worked jointly by the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Department, Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI Jackson’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, which is made up of special agents from the FBI and task force officers from the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, Hinds County Sheriff’s Department and Southaven Police Department. The cases were prosecuted by AUSA Paul Roberts.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE