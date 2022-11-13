North Carolina Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Gun Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Calvin Moore, 33, of Silver City, North Carolina, was sentenced to five years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on October 14, 2021, law enforcement officers visited a Sixth Street residence in Charleston looking for Moore, who attempted to flee the residence by jumping out of a window. After a brief struggle, officers detained Moore and found a loaded Bryco Arms Jennings .22LR firearm with a chambered round in Moore’s front pants pocket. The firearm was later determined to have been stolen.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Moore knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony conviction for robbery with a dangerous weapon in Chatham County, North Carolina, Superior Court on December 12, 2012.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Charleston Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Monica D. Coleman prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:21-cr-217.

###