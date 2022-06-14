North Carolina Governor Cooper Four Judicial Appointments

Governor Cooper Announces Four Judicial Appointments
Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Governor Roy Cooper announced four judicial appointments to District Courts across the state.
“These appointees bring years of experience and knowledge to the bench,” Governor Cooper said. “I am grateful for their dedication to their communities over the years, and grateful for their willingness to serve.”
Governor Cooper made the following appointments:
- Jennifer Bedford as District Court Judge in District 10F, which serves part of Wake County. She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Kris Bailey. Currently, Bedford serves as a Wake County Guardian ad Litem. She has worked as a Senior Legislative Analyst and Lead Committee Counsel at the North Carolina General Assembly. She was also an Assistant District Attorney in North Carolina and served in the U.S. Army. Bedford received her Juris Doctor from Pennsylvania State University and her Bachelor of Arts from Georgia State University.
- Gretchen Hollar Kirkman as District Court Judge in District 17B, which serves Surry and Stokes counties. She will fill the vacancy created by the passing of Judge Spencer Key. Currently, Kirkman is the sole practitioner at the Law Office of Gretchen Hollar Kirkman, PLLC. Previously, she served as District Court Judge for District 17B and an attorney at the Law Office of Sarah Stevens. She received her Juris Doctor from Wake Forest University School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
- Matthew Rupp as District Court Judge in District 24, which serves Avery, Madison, Mitchell, Watauga and Yancey counties. He will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Larry Leake. Rupp is currently a Partner at Angle, Rupp and Rupp, Attorneys at Law. Previously, he was an Assistant District Attorney in the District Attorney’s Office for the 35th Prosecutorial District and the 26th Prosecutorial District. His prior experience also includes serving as counsel for the House Committee on Ways and Means and Counselor to the Inspector General. He received his Juris Doctor from Duke University School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Notre Dame.
- Shante’ Burke-Hayer as District Court Judge in District 26, which serves part of Mecklenburg County. She will fill the vacant seat formerly held by Judge Kimberly Best. Burke-Hayer is currently Managing Attorney at Burke-Hayer Law Firm, PLLC. Previously, Burke was Of Counsel – Attorney at Hunt Law, PLLC, and a Legal Analyst at Wells Fargo. She received her Juris Doctor from the Charlotte School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.