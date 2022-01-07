Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Governor Roy Cooper announced a nomination and appointments to North Carolina boards and commissions.

Gov. Cooper has nominated the following individual to the North Carolina Employment Security Board of Review:

Johnnie L. Finch, Jr. of Elizabeth City as a representative of employees. Finch is a criminal defense and personal injury lawyer at the Law Office of Johnnie L. Finch, Jr. PLLC. Before becoming an attorney, Finch was a Juvenile Justice Officer for Perquimans County.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging:

Edwin Rosenberg of Boone as Chair. Rosenberg teaches as a professor of sociology at Appalachian State University. He has dedicated well over 46 years teaching adult education.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Agriculture and Forestry Awareness Study Commission:

Shannon Newton of Wagram as a member at-large. Newton is retired and previously worked as the Parks and Recreation Director for Scotland County and as a Horticulture agent with the NC State Cooperative Extension.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Commission for the Blind:

Crystal D. Patrick of Charlotte as a representative from the Department of Public Instruction. Patrick is a regional consultant for Visual Impairment at the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. She was awarded the NAES Exceptional Children’s Teacher of the Year in 2009. Patrick was also awarded the NC DPI 20 years of service award in 2019.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Advisory Committee on Cancer Coordination and Control:

Dr. Frances M. Nilsen of Holly Springs as a representative from the Department of Environmental Quality. Nilsen serves as the lead environmental toxicologist and risk assessor for the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the North Carolina State Board of Community Colleges:

Teresa Van Duyn of Asheville as a region 1 member. Van Duyn served over three terms in the North Carolina Senate. She moved to Asheville in 1992, following a successful career in systems software. Van Duyn is very involved with the non-profit community in Western North Carolina, serving on the Boards of Pisgah Legal Services, the Council on Aging, the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina and others.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Council for Women:

The Honorable Mary Ann Tally of Fayetteville as a member at-large. Tally is the Superior Court Judge of the 12th Judicial District. She has served as an Adjunct Professor for the UNC School of Law, as a member of the NC Indigent Defense Services Commission and the North Carolina Civil Liberties Union.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Council on Developmental Disabilities:

The Honorable Terry M. Brown, Jr. of Charlotte as a house member. Brown is a state representative for the North Carolina House of Representatives. He works as a litigation associate for Buchanan, Ingersoll, & Rooney.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Board of Examiners for Engineers and Surveyors:

Dr. Vinod K. Goel of Morrisville as a registered engineer. Goel is the CEO and President of A1 Consulting Group, Inc. He is also the Chairman and CEO of Goels Plaza, LLC.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Institute of Medicine:

Vickie Lambert Bradley of Cherokee as an at-large member. Bradley is Secretary of Public Health and Human Services for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, where she is also a member. She has worked in health care for 30 years and has worked in Tribal Public Health for the last 18 years. Bradley focuses on improving population health by building and sustaining quality, best practice standards.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Hispanic/Latino Affairs:

Nancy García Villa of Dobson as a member at-large. García Villa is a dually enrolled student at Surry Early College High School and Surry Community College, expected to graduate in 2022. She was named as a LatinxEd 20 under 20 youth leader in 2020.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission:

Demetrius R. Deloatch of Conway as a member at-large. Deloatch is a consultant and lobbyist for APCO Worldwide, a global public relations firm. He is also an adjunct professor at Saint Augustine’s University.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the Piedmont Community College Board of Trustees:

Dr. Charles H. Harvey of Timberlake as a member at-large. Harvey is an educational consultant, professional college career counselor and a professional member of Higher Education Consultants Association. He has also served on the Juvenile Crime Prevention Board and the Person County Library Board.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice:

Quentin E. Miller of Asheville as a Sheriff representative. Miller was elected to serve as Sheriff of Buncombe County in 2018. Miller joined the U.S. Army in 1983 where he served as a Military Policeman for 11 years. He later joined the Asheville Police Department serving as a member of the Asheville Police Department’s original community policing unit “PACT”, where he received Officer of the Year and the Overall Regional Award for initiating a street ministry and midnight basketball program for at risk youth.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the North Carolina Recreational Therapy Licensure Board:

Amy Walker Albritton of Kinston as a Therapeutic Recreation Assistant. Albritton is a recreational therapy assistant at Pitt County Memorial Hospital and has over twelve years of experience.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the State Board of Refrigeration Contractors:

John Carry Easterling III of Laurinburg as a public member with no ties to construction industry. Easterling is a government relations analyst. He also previously served as a member on the North Carolina Youth Advisory Council.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Council on Sickle Cell Syndrome:

Darrin McClain of Cherryville as a member at-large. McClain worked at Eaton Corporation for twenty-four years. McClain is now an advocate in his community for people with Sickle Cell Syndrome.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Board for Licensing of Soil Scientists:

Dr. Carl Rufus Crozier of Washington as a soil scientist employed by a higher education institution. Crozier is a retired professor from North Carolina State University in the Department of Crop and Soil Sciences. He now consults with North Carolina cropping system projects.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the North Carolina State Health Coordinating Council:

Dr. Satish Mathan of Raleigh as an at-large member. Mathan is the president and managing partner of Raleigh Radiology Associates Inc., Raleigh Radiology LLC, and Raleigh Radiology Enterprises LLC. He is also a board member of Collaborative Imaging.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Turnpike Authority:

Dr. Pamela G. Senegal of Roxboro as a member at-large. Senegal is the president of Piedmont Community College. She is a member of the Roxboro Savings Bank Board of Directors, Person and Caswell Counties Economic Development Boards and Person Memorial Hospital Board.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the Underground Damage Prevention Review Board: