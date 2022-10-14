No plans to change anything in mini-budget, UK minister says



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Minister of State for Business, Energy and Clean Growth Greg Hands leaves after a radio interview in Westminster, London, Britain, April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson



LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s trade department minister Greg Hands said on Friday there were “absolutely no plans to change anything” when asked about the government’s mini-budget.

“The prime minister and the chancellor are absolutely determined to stick to the growth plan, to stick to the changes they outlined,” Hands told LBC Radio following reports that the new government could reverse some parts of the fiscal plan it laid out last month.

“There are absolutely no plans to change anything.”