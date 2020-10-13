NJ Lottery: One New York Lottery Player Wins $1,000 a Week for Life

TRENTON, NJ (STL.News) One New York Lottery CASH4LIFE ticket matched the five white balls drawn for the Friday, October 9, drawing winning the $1,000 a week for life second prize. In addition, one New Jersey player won $2,500 for matching four white balls and the Cash Ball drawn. Moreover, 8,674 players won $44,215 in cash prizes ranging from $2 to $500 with 1,933 of those tickets doubling their prize with DOUBLER. The winning numbers were: 16, 24, 39, 48 and 51. The Cash Ball was: 02.

The DOUBLER add-on feature doubles the $2,500 third-tier prize to $5,000 when added to a game play for an additional $1 per play. It also doubles all of the other tier prizes. The $1,000 a day for life and $1,000 a week for life prizes are not doubled.

CASH4LIFE offers two jackpot prizes for the $2.00 ticket price. The top prize is $1,000 a day for life, with a current cash value of $7,000,000, and the second prize is $1,000 a week for life, with a cash value of $1,000,000. In addition to the “for Life” prizes, the CASH4LIFE game offers seven other prize levels with prizes of: $2,500, $500, $100, $25, $10, $4, and $2. Now, DOUBLER provides players with the opportunity to double all non – “for Life” CASH4LIFE prizes by adding the feature to their ticket for an additional $1 per play, per draw.

