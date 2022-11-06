Nifty Option strategy for the week: Go for Bull Call Spread

Strategy Positions:



Buy 1 lot Nifty 10 November 18100 Call at 151 & Sell 1 lots 10 November 18300 Call at 58, Total premium in-flow: 93; Target: 200.



Rationale



? Indian markets continued to exhibit resilience amid global volatility and gained almost 1% last week, while the rest of the world remained largely negative. The gains in the index were led by lightweight stocks from the Metal and Pharma sector, the top gainers for the week. Meanwhile, mid-cap space out performed Nifty by gaining more than 2% last week.

? Going ahead, we expect Nifty to trade with positive bias with stop loss for long positions to be placed near 17,800. The prevailing premium of almost 70 points in Nifty seems to be on the higher side, considering low open interest. Hence, a round of profit booking towards 18,000 levels cannot be ruled out. We advise to go long on declines

? From the options front, the highest Put base remains at 18000 strikes. However, considering one of the lowest IVs seen recently, option writers have to move at ATM strikes to get premium, making them vulnerable to sharp moves. However, looking at the sharp decline in volatility in global indices, we believe it’s a sign of stability, and downsides should be restricted. We expect Nifty to gradually move towards fresh highs in the coming weeks.

? As we are keeping our view bullish hence, we advise traders to go for a Bullish Call spread options strategy. It is a 2 leg option strategy and consists of buying one ATM strike of the Call option and selling one higher strike of a Call option.



? Keeping the target between 18,300 to 18,400, we feel the traders can go for a bullish Call Spread strategy where maximum profit will be made at 18,300.

Agencies



Raj Deepak Singh is an Analyst at ICICIdirect

