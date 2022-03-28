Nhut Hong Nguyen Sentenced For Possession Of A Firearm

Five-Time Felon, Nhut Hong Nguyen Sentenced To Four Years In Prison For Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm

(STL.News) A six-time felon was sentenced on Friday to four years in prison for unlawful possession of a loaded firearm.

Nhut Hong Nguyen (41) pleaded guilty on July 9, 2021 to one count of felon in possession of a firearm. In addition to imprisonment, U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan sentenced Nguyen to three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, on May 7, 2019, law enforcement attempted to arrest Nguyen — on a warrant for attempted burglary — as he was exiting a residence. Rather than stopping, Nguyen tried to drive away, struck a police vehicle, crashed his car into a light pole, and then fled on foot. In Nguyen’s car, officers found a loaded .40 caliber pistol with a partially obliterated serial number.

Prior to this latest conviction, Nguyen had been previously convicted of five felonies in Clark County. As a result, federal law prohibits him from possessing a firearm.

Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Acting Special Agent in Charge W.M. Herrington for the FBI made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the FBI, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and the North Las Vegas Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Oliva is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today