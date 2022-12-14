NFT Sales This Week Jumped 27% Higher, Cryptopunks Rise Above Bored Apes

On Dec. 14, 2022, statistics show that non-fungible token (NFT) sales jumped 27.72% higher than NFT sales recorded last week. The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection captured the most sales this week but on Wednesday afternoon, the floor value tied to Cryptopunks once again jumped above the floor value associated with the BAYC NFT collection.

$154 Million in NFT Sales Recorded Over the Last Week, Cryptopunks’ Floor Values Rise

From last Wednesday up until today, $154.78 million in sales were recorded over the last seven days which is 27.72% higher than the week prior. The $154 million in NFT sales over the last week came from 184,248 NFT buyers and 886,605 blockchain transactions according to cryptoslam.io metrics.

The top five NFT sales during the last week in terms of sale value.

Once again Ethereum NFT sales dominate as the chain saw $129.99 million in NFT sales out of the $154 million seven-day aggregate. NFT sales from ETH jumped 37.73% higher than ETH-based NFT sales last week. Besides Ethereum, NFT sales from Solana, Immutable X, Polygon, and Cardano followed. In addition to Ethereum’s NFT sales increase, Immutable X NFT sales rose 5.20% higher than the week prior.

Cryptopunks have once again surpassed the BAYC collection’s floor value on Dec. 14, 2022.

The top collection in terms of seven-day NFT sales was BAYC as the collection captured $21.84 million in sales this past week. BAYC is followed by Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), Valhalla, Cockpunch by Tim Ferriss, and Azuki. The most expensive NFT sold this week was sold five days ago for $691K and the NFT was BAYC #441. BAYC #441 was followed by BAYC #3,756 sold for $517K and Sandbox Land #92,594 for $202K.

BAYC #2,596 sold for $178K around 24 hours ago and BAYC #785 sold for around $137K. While four out of the top five NFT sales this week were BAYC-related, BAYC NFTs have seen their floor values sink below the Cryptopunks NFTs once again. At the time of writing according to metrics from nftpricefloor.com, the current Cryptopunks’ floor value is higher than BAYC’s floor by an estimated 1.5 ether at 1:00 p.m. (ET) on Dec. 14, 2022.

What do you think about this week’s NFT sales? Let us know what you think about this subject in the comments section below.

