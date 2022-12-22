Newly public Lanvin Group stock slides for fourth straight session

winhorse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images Newly public Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) stock slid for the fourth straight session on Thursday in the wake of the luxury goods company’s merger with SPAC Primavera Capital. Shares of Lanvin opened at $5.35, reaching a high of $5.47 in early trading before dipping to a low of $4.56 mid-morning. The stock recently changed hands at $4.76 at approximately 2:45 p.m. ET. Lanvin stock has been trending downward since Monday. The shares sank 23% following their debut last Thursday, Dec. 15, but rallied 24% on Friday close at $10. A unit of Chinese conglomerate Fosun International, Lanvin owns several legacy luxury goods brands, including Wolford, Sergio Rossi and St. John’s Knits. Lanvin and Primaverra announced plans to merge in March through a deal that pegged the enterprise value of Lanvin at $1.5B and the equity value of the combined company at up to $1.9B.