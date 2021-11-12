Newell Brands Announces Dividend on Common Stock

November 12, 2021 Marty Smith Business
ATLANTA, GA (STL.News) Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) announced Thursday the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share.  The dividend is payable December 15, 2021, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2021.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer’s®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex®, and Yankee Candle®.  Newell Brands’ beloved, planet-friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers’ lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence, and providing peace of mind.

