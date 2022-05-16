New York to Prepare for Severe Weather Expected

Governor Hochul Urges New Yorkers to Prepare for Severe Weather Expected to Impact Parts of State Through Monday Evening

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to take precautions as a severe weather system is forecast to sweep across parts of the Southern Tier, Central New York, Mohawk Valley, Capital, Mid-Hudson, and North Country regions today, with an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms. These storms could begin as early as late morning in western parts of the state and are expected to move across the central and eastern parts of the state through this evening. The primary threat from these storms is high winds with gusts up to 60 mph which can cause power outages and other hazardous conditions as a result of downed trees and power lines. Additional impacts from the storm could include heavy rain and flash flooding, large hail, dangerous lightning, and isolated tornadoes. Governor Hochul urged New Yorkers to use caution and stay alert throughout the day in areas expected to be impacted by severe weather for rapidly changing conditions.

“It is critical that New Yorkers use caution today and stay prepared as severe weather is likely to impact many parts of the State,” Governor Hochul said. “The storm system moving through New York has the potential to cause power outages and downed tree limbs and power lines, and I am urging anyone in the path of these storms to keep a close eye on the weather and be prepared to act quickly if severe weather strikes.”

For a complete listing of weather alerts and forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website at https://alerts.weather.gov.

New Yorkers are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts by subscribing to NY Alert at alert.ny.gov, a free service providing critical emergency information to your cell phone or computer.

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “We are actively monitoring any and all severe weather impacts that these storms may bring our way and coordinating any necessary response with our State agency partners and local officials. New Yorkers need to stay alert and be prepared to act, if necessary, in the event of severe weather. Be sure to check on your loved ones and neighbors, when possible, to ensure their safety.”

Severe Weather Safety Tips

Preparedness

Know the county in which you live and the names of nearby cities. Severe weather warnings are issued on a county basis.

Learn the safest route from your home or business to high, safe ground should you have to leave in a hurry.

Develop and practice a ‘family escape’ plan and identify a meeting place if family members become separated.

Make an itemized list of all valuables including furnishings, clothing and other personal property. Keep the list in a safe place.

Stockpile emergency supplies of canned food, medicine and first aid supplies and drinking water. Store drinking water in clean, closed containers.

Plan what to do with your pets.

Have a portable radio, flashlights, extra batteries, and emergency cooking equipment available.

Keep your vehicle fueled or charged. If electric power is cut off, gasoline stations may not be able to pump fuel for several days. Have a small disaster supply kit in the trunk of your car.

Have disaster supplies on hand, including:

Flashlight and extra batteries

Battery-operated radio and extra batteries

First aid kit and manual

Emergency food and water

Non-electric can opener

Essential medicines

Checkbook, cash, credit cards, ATM cards

Flash Flooding

Never attempt to drive on a flooded road. Turn around and go another way.

If water begins to rise rapidly around you in your car, abandon the vehicle immediately.

Do not underestimate the power of fast-moving water. Two feet of fast-moving flood water will float your car, and water moving at two miles per hour can sweep cars off a road or bridge.

Lightning

Follow the 30-30 rule: If the time between when you see a flash of lightning and hear thunder is 30 seconds or less, the lightning is close enough to hit you. Seek shelter immediately. After the last flash of lightning, wait 30 minutes before leaving your shelter.

Lightning hits the tallest object. If you are above a tree line, quickly get below it and crouch down if you are in an exposed area.

If you can’t get to a shelter, stay away from trees. If there is no shelter, crouch in the open, keeping twice as far away from a tree as it is tall.

Tornado