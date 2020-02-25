New York Man Joshua Suarez Admits Role In Wire Fraud Conspiracy

(STL.News) – A Bronx, New York, man today admitted engaging in fraudulent activity that exposed victims to more than $1.5 million in losses, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Joshua Suarez, 33, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty in Newark federal court to an information charging him with conspiring to commit wire fraud.

According to documents filed in the case and statements made in court:

Suarez was a member of a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain money, including by impersonating account holders and obtaining money from their accounts. He recruited and paid individuals to open bank accounts. A member of the conspiracy then caused money to be deposited into the accounts, money that often had been fraudulently obtained by impersonating victims and transferring money out of their financial accounts. Suarez and others then caused money to be withdrawn from the bank accounts. The conspiracy exposed victims to losses of more than $1.5 million.

The conspiracy to commit wire fraud charge carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and $250,000 fine, or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense. Sentencing is scheduled for June 29, 2020.

U.S. Attorney Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Gregory W. Ehrie in Newark, and the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Michael C. Mikulka in New York, with the investigation leading to today’s guilty plea.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Kogan of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Cybercrime Unit in Newark.

